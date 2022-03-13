Eastman Kodak (KODK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 67.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 506.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Eastman Kodak (Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.