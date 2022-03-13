Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Piper Sandler

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.50.

NYSE:EMN opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

