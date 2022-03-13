e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.14

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.14 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 24.21 ($0.32). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 24.55 ($0.32), with a volume of 137,013 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 39.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £126.33 million and a PE ratio of -24.55.
About e-therapeutics (LON:ETX)
