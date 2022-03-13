Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Duluth has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Duluth by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 1,097.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duluth by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

