Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.22 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. 208,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,981. Duluth has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $384.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Duluth by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

