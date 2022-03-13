Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues Earnings Results

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Duluth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$1.020 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Duluth has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $384.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duluth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Duluth by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

