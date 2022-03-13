Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

DCT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.17 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $12,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,170 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

