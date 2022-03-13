DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,316.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of DSDVY stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $86.54. The stock had a trading volume of 120,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,958. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $83.33 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.17.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.