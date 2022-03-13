Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of DRUNF stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRUNF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

