DOWCOIN (DOW) Market Cap Hits $1,833.69

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 198.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $1,833.69 and approximately $6.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded 193.6% higher against the dollar. One DOWCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.00295344 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004054 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000588 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.24 or 0.01184071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003532 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOWCOIN (CRYPTO:DOW) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

