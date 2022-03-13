DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.47.
Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.28. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $48.42.
In other DoubleVerify news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $994,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $2,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $1,925,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $2,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
