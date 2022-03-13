DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.47.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.28. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $994,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $2,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $1,925,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $2,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

