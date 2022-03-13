DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the February 13th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,588,000 after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Shares of NYSE DSL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. 415,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,596. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

