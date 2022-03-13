dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 200 ($2.62).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOTD. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

DOTD opened at GBX 80.40 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £240.22 million and a P/E ratio of 21.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 201.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.87).

In other news, insider Boris Huard bought 15,295 shares of dotdigital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,412.25 ($11,022.34).

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

