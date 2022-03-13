Domani Wealth LLC Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

