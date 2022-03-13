Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 800 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after buying an additional 194,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after buying an additional 260,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

