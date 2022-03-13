Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 279 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $135.13 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.38. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.