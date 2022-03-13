Domani Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VONG stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

