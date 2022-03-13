Domani Wealth LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $316.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.76 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.56 and a 200-day moving average of $362.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

