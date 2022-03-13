Domani Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 456,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $23,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,065,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,239,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,879,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after acquiring an additional 268,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.01 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83.

