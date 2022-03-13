DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $100.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.61.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average is $200.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $256,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

