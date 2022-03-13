DMScript Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. DMScript has a market cap of $77,649.39 and approximately $36.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.86 or 0.06595427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,982.53 or 1.00046693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041457 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

