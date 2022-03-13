Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,577 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $5,807,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $1,892,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.