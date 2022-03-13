Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $11.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DSEY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

DSEY opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Diversey by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Diversey by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

