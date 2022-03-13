Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of FibroGen worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Natixis lifted its position in FibroGen by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 200,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 111.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The company had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

