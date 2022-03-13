Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 532,481 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 532,481 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.76% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 4,300,592 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $126.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.24. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.