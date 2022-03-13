Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) by 1,713.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of OrganiGram worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $420.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.23.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The company had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

