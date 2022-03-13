Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.92% of Level One Bancorp worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEVL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 520.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $315.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 29.28%. On average, analysts predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

