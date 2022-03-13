Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,028 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Fluent worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 39,360 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluent by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 967,275 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $140.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

