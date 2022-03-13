Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 32,616 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,426 shares of company stock worth $493,166. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The company has a market cap of $848.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

