DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $80.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $48.20. 1,567,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,375. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of -219.09. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

