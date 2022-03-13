Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.22 Per Share

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 312.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR opened at $135.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 507,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.