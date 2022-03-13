Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Update

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZNOF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211. Dexterra Group has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

