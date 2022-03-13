DeXe (DEXE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.66 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. DeXe has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.07 or 0.00015586 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00104955 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,534,512 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

