Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives €166.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €166.30 ($180.76).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($178.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday.

DB1 stock traded up €1.85 ($2.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €145.90 ($158.59). The company had a trading volume of 668,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 1 year high of €163.35 ($177.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of €152.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €147.51.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

