Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,900

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,320.06.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

