Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €340.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($369.57) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) target price on adidas in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €344.00 ($373.91) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($288.04) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €308.67 ($335.51).

FRA ADS opened at €204.00 ($221.74) on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a one year high of €201.01 ($218.49). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €234.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €261.59.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

