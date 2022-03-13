Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Issues Earnings Results

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.
NYSE:DESP opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $800.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.66.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DESP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Despegar.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
