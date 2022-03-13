Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Issues Earnings Results

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

NYSE:DESP opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $800.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DESP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Despegar.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Despegar.com by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,426 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.