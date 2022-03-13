Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as high as C$2.23. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 4,541,459 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 price target on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.60.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

