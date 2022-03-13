DeGate Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, DeGate has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $16.46 million and $1.73 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.44 or 0.06612875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.91 or 0.99977265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00041361 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

