Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading Up 5.1%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 194,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,886,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £8.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

Featured Stories

