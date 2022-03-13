Deeper Network Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $111.64 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.38 or 0.06583722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,542.03 or 1.00123283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041702 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

