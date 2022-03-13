David A. Wolfort Sells 45,351 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,405,427.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $323.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. The company had revenue of $624.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.