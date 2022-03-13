Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 166,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Datto worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 667.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 262,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Datto by 392.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Datto by 31,506.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 215,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Datto by 258.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,060,700.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Datto stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $28.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

