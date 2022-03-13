Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 884 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.