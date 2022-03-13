Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 884 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NTRA stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.30.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.
About Natera (Get Rating)
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natera (NTRA)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.