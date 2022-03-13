Daniel E. Horn Sells 7,638 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $942,147.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AMR stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $137.00.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
