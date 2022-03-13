Daniel E. Horn Sells 7,638 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $942,147.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

