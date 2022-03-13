Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of DAC traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,672. Danaos has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Danaos by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Danaos by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Danaos by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 114,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaos by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

