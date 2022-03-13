Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $266.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.17. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,248 shares of company stock valued at $117,785,244. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

