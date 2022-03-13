Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 348.3% in February

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 348.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $20.11 on Friday. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41.

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

