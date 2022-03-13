CX Institutional Sells 21,459 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,459 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,390,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,699. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $68.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37.

