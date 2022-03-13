CX Institutional Has $3.18 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. 34,657,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

